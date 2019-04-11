Duke Lemur Center welcomes first baby lemur of 2019, a granddaughter of Zoboomafoo

DURHAM, N.C. — The Coqerel’s sifaka, a kind of lemur, is critically endangered — but now there’s one more in the world!

The Duke Lemur Center in Durham announced the good news Thursday, adding “Welcome to the world, little one! We’re so happy you’re here!”

Marie, the center’s very first baby lemur of 2019, became the newest addition to the DLC family Feb. 23.

Fans who grew up with the popular late-90s/early-2000s TV show “Zoboomafoo” will be excited to know that Marie is the legendary lemur’s granddaughter (though Zoboomafoo’s real name is Jovian).

Marie is the first child of parents Gertrude — Jovian’s youngest daughter — and Remus.

“Any first-time mom or dad knows how stressful figuring out how to be a good parent can be,” said Greg Dye, executive director of the Duke Lemur Center, in a news release. “To see these two first-time parents be so successful is a huge tribute to them and to the DLC’s amazing staff.”