Crush! An alligator you’ll meet on the way to Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

HAMMOND, La - Ponchatoula is the place to be for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festivaland down the road in Hammond, the place to meet T-Mike Kliebert.

T-Mike is the guy who really loves an alligator whose name is what T-Mike hopes won't happen.

The gator is Crush.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with T-Mike, Crush and the other members of the family at Kliebert's Turtle & Alligator Farm.

T-Mike says, "Crush is one of our largest gators, but he's not our biggest, but he is definitely the meanest."

Wild Bill says, "are you crazy, have you lost your mind totally?"

T-Mike says he's in love with all fifteen feet, 1,200 pounds of Crush.

After all, T-Mike has been playing with gators since he was in diapers. He's been right here all his life.

It's his home.

With 47,000 turtles and more than 300 alligators, Kliebert's Turtle & Alligator Farm has been in business since 1957.

It's a sanctuary for these critters.

And it's Louisiana's oldest alligator farm.

T-Mike is training his son to one day take over the family turtle and gator business.

The whole family is on the same page and on the same mission.

They want you to come out and leave the place, loving it.

Kliebert's Turtle & Alligator Farm is located at 41083 West Yellow Water Road in Hammond, Louisiana.

It's open seven days a week from the first of March through the end of October.

It opens everyday at 11 am and closes at dark.

For the prices for grown ups and kids for all seasons, all you have to do is click right here, please.