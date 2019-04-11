2019 Strawberry King has Room for Two Crowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pontchatoula - Pulling up to Lester Settoon's house, there's no question. This is the Strawberry King's castle.

From the trophies on the mantle, the strawberries on the porch, and even his license plate, he is Pontchatoula through and through.

Settoon grew up in the town. He raised his five sons there, and his brother and sisters live nearby.

"My boys, they're my life. They have always been my life. They mean a lot to me," Settoon says with a smile.

In August 207 his youngest son, Justin, died when he was hit b y a trick while riding bike.

Even though the 29 year old artist has been gone for more than a year, his memory is very much alive in the house.

Before Justin died he was working on a painting that he was hoping would be made into a official Strawberry Festival poster.

The living room in Lester's home is full of family pictures and memorabilia from his 44 years as a volunteer firefighter.

However it's Settoon's unique history with the festival that he is perhaps best known.

"In 2011, I rode in the front of the parade as Grand Marshal just as I am right here. As soon as the parade was finished up front I got in the back and rode as the queen. I rode in the parade twice as king and queen."

That's right, this king has room on his head for the queen's crown too.

"I walked in over 28 parades as 'Miss Mess'"

Leona is her name, and she's won multiple pageants.

She only comes to life a few times a year. Something that his family and Pontchatoula get a kick out of.

This king isn't tired of the strawberries either.

"No, never. You can eat them any time you want to. The best way to eat them is to eat them right out of the field."