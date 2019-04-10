Video: Car thieves wipe out in Algiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate two people who crashed a stolen car and ran from the scene. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, someone stole a black Mazda 6 in the 1000 block of Southlawn Boulevard in Algiers at about 11:00 Monday night, April 8. The following morning, the car was crashed into a parked Toyota in the 3400 block of Wall Boulevard.

The crash was recorded on at least two security cameras. The NOPD posted the video on its Youtube channel. The video shows the car run a stop sign and the jump the curb on Wall Boulevard. Once it bounces over the curb, it crashes through a bush and into the parked Toyota. Two people are seen exiting the car and running from the scene.

If you can help solve the latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.