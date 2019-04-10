Two Broadway hit shows performing in New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – The Mahalia Jackson Theater and The Saenger Theatre both still have tickets available for this weekends Broadway performances!

At the Saenger Theatre, you can catch Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA.

It will be playing April 12-14.

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, the hilarious and romantic Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball along with some surprising twists.

And on April 13 & 14, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater guests can div into the world of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

