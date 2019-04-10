Trading in four wheels for two– Bike Easy Work Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Today, Bike Easy hosted their 9th annual Bike to Work Day event. It began at 7:30 AM and lasted until 9 AM.

Bike to Work Day was held at Duncan Plaza (331 Loyola Ave, New Orleans). The event was completely free.

People from all over the Greater New Orleans area met at set locations and biked to Duncan Plaza. When the cyclists arrived , they were greeted with breakfast food, hot coffee, and water.

WGNO spoke with Robert Henig- Bell, the Campaign Manager for Bike Easy, and he told us the main goal is to encourage routine cycling. "Think about biking in a different way. If they just think about it-- something they do for fun, or for exercise, it actually can be an everyday commuting activity."

Robert also being it can help the human psyche. "You actually feel energized and happy!"

Uptown, 7th Ward, Algiers, Bywater, and Broadmoor were a few of the locations that participated in today's biking cycling fun.

"It's a great event where we encourage folks to get out and try it." The Campaign Manager told us.

If you'd like to join the Bike to Work Day or if you have any questions, visit. bikeeasy.org.