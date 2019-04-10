Slidell couple arrested after death of 3-month-old baby

SLIDELL – The parents of a three-month-old baby have been arrested after the newborn baby boy was found dead yesterday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Scott and 27-year-old Samantha Hotard have been charged with second degree cruelty to juveniles and cruelty to juveniles, respectively, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The baby was found unresponsive in a Slidell-area home on April 8 and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Doctors determined the baby had suffered a “non-accidental fracture to the right arm,” according to the STPSO.

No further information about the death of the baby has been released.