Missy Elliott, Pharrell, Timbaland, Lil Jon, & Mannie Fresh at Essence Fest this year!

NEW ORLEANS – The musical lineup for the 25th Annual ESSENCE Festival has been announced and it is BIG!

Nearly 30 artists will perform over the three-day-fest.

Each night will be hosted by Loni Love and will feature music by DJ D-Nice.

“We are celebrating our 25th anniversary with an extraordinary, multigenerational, cultural celebration featuring nearly 100 Black artists who know that the ESSENCE Festival is ‘home,’” said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of ESSENCE Communications. “Through an imaginative slate of 25th anniversary curations and a fresh take on our night-by-night line-up, this year’s milestone Festival will creatively represent some of our culture’s most important and influential bodies of work – past, present and future. We are excited to place the spotlight on the music that captivated and inspired our global communities—all reimagined exclusively for the ‘only-at-ESSENCE’ Festival stages.”

The Friday night lineup includes legends such as Missy Elliott, RBRM, Doug E. Fresh, Brandy, Ledisi and Sheila E., MC Lyte, and Morris Day.

Saturday night will feature Mary J. Blige, Nas, H.E.R., Big Daddy Kane, Scarface, Slick Rick.

Closing the fest out on Sunday will be Maze, featuring Frankie Beverly with a special tribute to Frankie Beverly delivered by Anthony Hamilton, Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta-focused curation with performances by Musiq Soulchild, Da Brat, Lil Jon and Dem Franchize Boyz; Teddy Riley’s Legends of Music curation that includes Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Teyana Taylor, MAJOR., Ro James and more.

Mannie Fresh and Big Freedia are also teaming up to perform a special New Orleans-style bounce performance on Sunday.

The ESSENCE Festival takes place July 4-7, 2019 at The Mercedes Benz Superdome.

You can view the official night-by-night line up here .

Single night tickets are on sale now.

For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival, visit Essence.com/festival.