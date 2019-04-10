Man used girlfriend’s young daughters to sell marijuana for him, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. - Police in Pennsylvania say a man used his girlfriend's teenage daughters to sell marijuana, according to WNEP.

Craig Lytle of Milton is facing multiple charges in the case. The girls involved are 15 and 13 years old.

Parents tell WNEP they're happy the police were able to put this operation to an end and hope the girls, who police are calling victims in the case, can recover.

"Honestly, I hope they can talk to somebody and hope that they recognize this is not something that should be happening or being a part of, and hopefully, they can change things in a positive attitude and go in a different direction," said Tiffani Derr of Milton.

Police say Lytle was taken into custody without any trouble. Officers found one and a half pounds of marijuana in the apartment he shared with his girlfriend and her daughters.

Last month, police in Milton took $1 million of drugs off the streets and took 22 people into custody during a drug ring bust in the borough.

Tiffani Derr works downtown and is hoping this is just another step toward a drug-free community for her niece and her friends.

"Being right in the middle of everything in my workday and a lot of things have been going on recently that are negatives, and we're glad that the police department is really changing things around for our community," Derr said.

This is not the first time Lytle has been in trouble with the law. He has a record including theft charges in Union County.

Lytle is facing felony child endangerment charges along with drug charges. There is no word yet on a hearing date.