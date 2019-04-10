JCPenney hosting free kids superhero event this Saturday

METAIRIE, LA – The new Marvel movie premiers in two weeks, and JCPenney is ready to celebrate.

Kids are invited to a special super hero event at your local JCPenney store.

The JCPenney in Lakeside Mall will be hosting the event this Saturday, April 13.

Kids are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite super hero to decorate a Marvel Avengers backpack.

This fun (and FREE!) craft will take place from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

After enjoying this fun craft, parents and kids can shop Marvel Avengers product in the JCPenney kids department, featuring Marvel LEGO sets, Marvel tees and pajamas, Marvel watches and Marvel action figures.

Unique to this super hero event, parents will receive a bonus coupon of 20% off all Hasbro toys valid only on April 13 in-store and at jcp.com.

This coupon applies to Marvel, Transformers, Nerf and My Little Pony toys, to name a few, so kids can pick out a new toy to take home at a discounted price.

The JCPenney Kids Zone program offers a free, interactive workshop for kids on the second Saturday of each month.