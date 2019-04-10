Inside tour of The Sazerac House in downtown New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The historic building on the corner of Canal & Magazine streets will be home to "The Sazerac House."

"The Sazerac House" is a new interactive museum celebrating the history of New Orleans' classic cocktail.

Dating back to the 1860's, this 48,000 square foot building was once home to various hat and glove makers, dry goods storage, and even an appliance store. It was left unoccupied for more than 30 years. In 2017, the Sazerac Company partnered with architect firm Trapolin-Peer and international museum design from design firm Gallagher & Associates, responsible for the National World War II Museum.

"The Sazerac House" will take its visitors on a journey through the history and culture of spirits including the world famous sazerac.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez took a hard hat tour to get a first look inside.

Floors 1 through 3 will be exhibit floors, with a retail shop, and production of Sazerac Rye and Peychaud's Bitters will take place, along with rum aging and tasting rooms. Floor 4 will be an event space. There will also be Distillery Exhibit. The still, which will produce Sazerac Rye Whiskey will be viewable from two stories through a glass front facing Canal Street, making it prime attraction in the heart of downtown New Orleans.

"The Sazerac House" is expected to open its doors to the public on October 2, 2019. There will be no charge for visitors, and there will be sampling. Tours will be self-guided with experienced ambassadors stationed at various locations throughout.

