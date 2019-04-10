× Eat Fit at French Quarter Fest | Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Molly & Philip Lopez of Galatoire’s

Ochsner’s Eat Fit team of dietitians has worked with restaurant vendors to incorporate nutritious, delicious dishes at this year’s French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron – just look for the Eat Fit seal of approval on menu boards!

With more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter, the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron celebrates local music and represents every genre from traditional and contemporary.

French Quarter Fest Details:

Thursday April 11 – Sunday April 14

20+ stages around the French Quarter; admission is free

Download the Eat Fit Smartphone App for full nutrition facts of all Eat Fit dishes at French Quarter Fest!

Stop by Galatoire’s booth at FQF for just one of many Eat Fit options you’ll find, or try this DIY recipe at home:

*********

French Quarter Fest | Shrimp Remoulade by Galatoire’s

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups Galatoire’s Remoulade Sauce (below)

2 pound jumbo shrimp (approximately 4 dozen shrimp), peeled, boiled, and chilled

1 small head of iceberg lettuce, washed, dried, and sliced into thin ribbons

2 lemons, cut into wedges

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, add Galatoire’s Remoulade Sauce (recipe below) to shrimp and toss gently to coat. Divide lettuce among 8 chilled salad plates. Divide shrimp evenly atop the lettuce, garnish with lemon wedge, and serve.

*********

Remoulade Sauce | Galatoire’s

Makes approximately 4 cups

Ingredients:

¾ cup chopped celery

¾ cup chopped scallions (white and green parts)

½ cup chopped curly parsley

1 cup chopped yellow onion

½ cup ketchup

½ cup tomato puree

½ cup Creole mustard or any coarse-grained brown mustard

2 tablespoons horseradish

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Spanish hot paprika

1 teaspoon gluten free Worcestershire sauce such as Lea & Perrins

½ cup light olive oil

Instructions:

Mince celery, scallions, parsley, and onion in a food processor. Add ketchup, tomato puree, mustard, horseradish, vinegar, paprika, and Worcestershire sauce. Begin processing again, adding the oil in a slow drizzle to emulsify. Continue processing until dressing has reached a smooth consistency. Before serving, chill 6-8 hours or overnight.

Per Serving: 190 calories, 7 grams fat, 1 grams saturated fat, 360 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 3 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 24 grams protein

GF, Low Carb

##

2019 French Quarter Fest | EAT FIT VENDOR LIST

Festival Food

Galatoire’s | Shrimp Remoulade $9 (GF)

| Shrimp Remoulade $9 (GF) Jacques-Imo’s Café | Crab & Artichoke Citrus Salad $8

| Crab & Artichoke Citrus Salad $8 Tujague’s Restaurant | Marinated Crab Claw Remoulade $9

| Marinated Crab Claw Remoulade $9 14 Parishes Jamaican Restaurant Jerk Chicken – $7 Steamed Cabbage – $4 (V) (Gf)

Praline Connection | Vegetarian Plate – Mustard Greens, Crowder Peas & Okra $8 (V )

Vegetarian Plate – Mustard Greens, Crowder Peas & Okra $8 (V Bennachin Restaurant | Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Double Steamed Veggies, no rice $8 (Gf)(S)

| Jamaican Jerk Chicken $8 (Gf)(S) Company Burger | Turkey Burger – bunless – with Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing & Tomato Jam – $8

Turkey Burger – bunless – with Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing & Tomato Jam – $8 The Rum House Jerk Chicken Taco 2 for $10 Brisket Taco 2 for $10

Café Dauphine | Shrimp Remoulade Salad $9

| Shrimp Remoulade Salad $9 Plum Street | Sugar Free snowballs

Sugar Free snowballs Dorignac’s | Blackened Shrimp with house made Caesar on romaine pirogue

Festival Beverages

EAT FIT COCKTAIL: Bubly Seabreeze | @ Cocktails booths – single $8 / double $14 | ALL SITES

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Bubly ( Grapefruit) – $3 | ALL SITES

Grapefruit) – $3 | ALL SITES French Market Iced Cold Brew Coffee – $5 | RIVERFRONT & JAX LOTS

– $5 | RIVERFRONT & JAX LOTS LuzianneIced Tea – Unsweet – $4 | RIVERFRONT & JAX LOTS

##

