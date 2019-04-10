Drew Brees gets last laugh on ‘no call’ referees in new commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees is always a classy guy- whether he's throwing passes or throwing shade.

In a new commercial for shirt company"Untuckit," Brees gets the last laugh-- with a smile.

According to Untuckit's website, Brees is an investor and a "brand ambassador." He's also the highlight of the commercial.

It starts with company founder, Chris Riccobono, explaining his search for a shirt that would look good- not sloppy- untucked. Several actors feature "before and after" examples of Untuckit shirts, and in the end, a young couple strolls down a sidewalk with the girl happily taking the arm of her boyfriend, who's wearing an Untuckit shirt.

As Brees walks past the couple he says, "at least somebody made the right call."

Subtle, but for Saints fans, a definite score.