Cash reward offered for info on St. Tammany timber fire

BATON ROUGE – A $2,000 cash reward is now being offered in exchange for information on a timber fire.

The Louisiana Forestry Association is looking for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the those responsible for allegedly setting a fire.

The fire happened on Wednesday, April 3, around 11:30 A.M.

The fire burned nearly 300 acres of pine timber, located on John Bennett Road off of Hwy 36 East in Abita Springs, La.

It took 13 Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) firefighters and the District 7 (Pearl River) Volunteer Fire Department approximately seven hours to get the blaze under control.

“Right now, it is uncertain whether the fire was intentionally set or whether it was an act of negligence. We’d like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this incident,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The property is owned by Weyerhaeuser. At this time, damage is estimated at more than $200,000.

If convicted of arson, the suspect could face up to 15 years at hard labor and/or up to a $15,000 fine.

A conviction of negligence is a misdemeanor and they could face a fine of no more than $300 and/or up to 30 days behind bars.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is urged to contact the LDAF at (225) 925-4500 or the LDAF Wildfire Hotline 1-855-452-5323.