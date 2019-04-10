‘A Taste of Covington’ is offering up some sweet treats and craft coffees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. -- It's the North Shore's big spring event filled with food, wine, music, and art.

"A Taste of Covington" kicked off on Wednesday, with a long list of events happening in its historic downtown restaurants, bars, and galleries.

Business owner, Billy Sussky, is offering up a tasting at his shop called "Hoodoo Ice Cream."

Hoodoo is known for their farm to table ice cream that they make from scratch.

One of Billy's specialties is his creole cream cheese flavored ice cream.

They also make their very own waffle cones.

Billy is teaming up with Campbell's Coffee owner, Elizabeth Van Sant, for a mixture of ice cream and coffee tastings on Saturday.

They are also offering some information and history behind the flavors.

"We'll begin with a coffee fruit sorbet. Then, we'll discuss and sort of walk through different roasted coffees," says Elizabeth.

Elizabeth says her coffee shop specializes in blends and single origin coffee selections of fresh-roast beans from Columbia, Sumatra, Guatemala, India, Papua New Guinea and more.

After you get your feel for ice cream and coffee, you can head over to the St. Tammany Art Association and check out the Spring for Art exhibits that will be housed around the downtown area.

"So Spring for Art is a downtown art walk. We have about 30 businesses participating, restaurants, bars, galleries," says the executive director of the St. Tammany Art Association, Jennifer Dewey.

"It's just a huge fest, a lot of fun. Friends and family can come out and share some art with each other," says Jennifer.

You can enjoy the craft coffee and ice cream tasting on Saturday afternoon followed by the art crawl.

