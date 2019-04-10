× 15-year-old arrested for armed carjacking of Councilwoman’s father

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 15-year-old for the armed carjacking of New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen’s father.

The carjacking occurred just after 2 p.m. on April 7 in the 13900 block of Dwyer Road.

The unidentified teen who has been arrested approached Nguyen’s father, who was sitting inside his car, and pulled him out of the vehicle by the collar.

The teen drove away while a second teen fled the scene in a the vehicle of an accomplice, according to the NOPD.

Nguyen said her father was thrown to the ground but was able to run away from the scene.

“Thank God my father survived, with no injury, just some soreness because they grabbed him by his neck,” the Councilwoman said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by police.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for armed carjacking, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including the identity and whereabouts of the remaining suspects, is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

