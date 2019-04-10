15-year-old arrested for armed carjacking of Councilwoman’s father

Posted 12:04 PM, April 10, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 15-year-old for the armed carjacking of New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen’s father.

The carjacking occurred just after 2 p.m. on April 7 in the 13900 block of Dwyer Road.

The unidentified teen who has been arrested approached Nguyen’s father, who was sitting inside his car, and pulled him out of the vehicle by the collar.

The teen drove away while a second teen fled the scene in a the vehicle of an accomplice, according to the NOPD.

Nguyen said her father was thrown to the ground but was able to run away from the scene.

Related Story
Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen’s father carjacked at gunpoint

“Thank God my father survived, with no injury, just some soreness because they grabbed him by his neck,” the Councilwoman said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by police.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for armed carjacking, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including the identity and whereabouts of the remaining suspects, is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 30.028636 by -89.949622.

13900 block of Dwyer Road

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.