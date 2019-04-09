Would you eat it? Strawberry Upside Down Cake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor can't wait for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest this weekend, so she made a tasty Strawberry Treat!

Strawberry Upside Down Cake

2 c. fresh strawberries chopped

2 3 oz strawberry Jell-O

3 c. miniature marshmallows

18.25 oz. strawberry cake mix + ingredients to prepare cake mix

Cool Whip

Pour two cups chopped strawberries into a greased 9x13 in cake pan.

Sprinkle strawberry Jell-O over the top of the strawberries.

Sprinkle the marshmallows over the Jell-O.

Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour over the marshmallows.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes.

Let cool for 15 minutes.

Top with Cool Whip!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!