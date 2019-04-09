Would you eat it? Strawberry Upside Down Cake!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor can't wait for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest this weekend, so she made a tasty Strawberry Treat!

Strawberry Upside Down Cake
2 c. fresh strawberries chopped
2 3 oz strawberry Jell-O
3 c. miniature marshmallows
18.25 oz. strawberry cake mix + ingredients to prepare cake mix
Cool Whip

Pour two cups chopped strawberries into a greased 9x13 in cake pan.
Sprinkle strawberry Jell-O over the top of the strawberries.
Sprinkle the marshmallows over the Jell-O.
Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour over the marshmallows.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes.
Let cool for 15 minutes.
Top with Cool Whip!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

