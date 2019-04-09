Terrytown man arrested in connection with more than 30 vehicle burglaries

TERRYTOWN, LA – Electronics, cash, medications, purses and wallets were among the mass of stolen property found at the suspects home.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of 24-year-old Lee Wilson, of Terrytown.

Officials say at this time, Wilson has been charged with more than 30 burglaries.

The incidents occurred primarily in and around the Park Place subdivision in Terrytown.

Following his arrest, the execution of a search warrant lead to the discovery of a large amount of the property taken by Wilson, including purses, phones, and wallets.

These items were used to identify several victims that had not previously reported that their vehicles had been burglarized.

There is still a significant amount of unclaimed property, which leads police to believe there are still unreported incidents and unidentified victims.

The JPSO is encouraging anyone who believes their vehicle may have been burglarized and did not report it, to call (504) 364-5300 to inquire about the recovered property.