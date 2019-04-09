× Students suspended for senior prank may face criminal charges

NEW ORLEANS – Some are calling it a harmless prank, but Sophie B. Wright school officials say the students did more damage than the viral video shows.

Students can be seen on cell phone footage spraying each other with water guns, while running around outside.

But on April 8, a statement from a school official explains that the students used water balloons, water guns, eggs, vinegar, and mustard, to vandalize the inside and outside of the school.

The students who participated in the senior prank have so far been banned from walking the stage at graduation, banned from attending senior prom, and were suspended for five days.

And now, Sophie B. Wright High School Board President James Watson says the students involved may be facing criminal charges:

“The incident on April 5 caused injury to at least one teacher and one student. Additionally, school property was sprayed with water and a restroom was compromised. Both personal injury and effects on property are currently under investigation. It is possible that damage caused by these students will result in criminal and civil actions.”

The full statement from the board president can be read below.