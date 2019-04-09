× NFL announces preseason schedule, Saints open exhibition play at home vs Vikings

The National Football League announced Tuesday the entire 2019 preseason schedule.

The Saints will open the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings, anytime between August 8th and August 12th. In week two, the Saints again travel to California to play the Chargers, Sunday August 18th on national TV.

In week three, the Saints play the Jets at the Meadowlands, anytime between August 22nd thru August 25th. In week four, the Saints are at home against the Miami Dolphins, either on August 29th or August 30th.

The Saints were 3 wins, 1 loss in the preseason in 2018. They went on to win 13 regular season games, and a second consecutive NFC South title.

The Saints have never had an undefeated preseason.

None of the Saints four preseason opponents are on the 2019 regular season schedule. That schedule is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.