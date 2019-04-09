Need a summer job? NORD is looking for 150 lifeguards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - NORD announced the beginning of their summer lifeguard hiring sessions. The sessions will take place on Tuesdays from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM and Saturdays from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

NORD is seeking 150 lifeguards.

It is not a requirement to have lifeguard experience but it is a requirement to know how to swim. "We want to make sure that al of our pools are at capacity according to The American Red Cross Standards." Chief Programs Officer, Jahannah Cannon- Brightman told WGNO.

The lifeguard hiring sessions will be held at the Milne NOLA for Life Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave).

All applicants must be at least 16 years old, provide valid ID, and bring an original social security card. If you're under 18, you must have a signed work permit.

NORD wants to make sure all applicants have a fair shot of landing the opportunity. "Individuals can go to the pools and they can practice. They also can take the prerequisite swim course just to make sure that they have the skills needed to be a lifeguard."

If you'd like to train for the job, you can visit the following NORD locations:

Gert Town Pool, 3411 Broadway St.

Joe W Brown Pool, 5601 Read BLVD

Sanchez Pool, 1616 Caffin Ave

Treme Pool, 900 N. Villere St.

NORD will hold hiring sessions until May 7th. For further information visit http://www.nordc.org