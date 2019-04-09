Milestone reached: Joe Scheuermann wins his 1,000th game as Delgado baseball coach

Posted 11:17 PM, April 9, 2019, by

Delgado swept a doubleheader from Coastal Alabama, 5-4 and 10-4 Tuesday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

The two wins gave head coach Joe Scheuermann 1,000 victories. Scheuermann’s feat was celebrated by his team, former players, fans, and school officials. He also got a video postgame salute that included plaudits from LSU coach Paul Mainieri and Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Scheuermann took over the program from his legendary father, Rags Scheuermann.

Scheuermann will be inducted into the Junior College Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame next month.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.