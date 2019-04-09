Looney ending: Davis wears that’s all folks T-shirt to final Pelicans home game

Anthony Davis’ expected final appearance on the Pelicans bench was uneventful. Davis missed his 7th straight game, but did turn a few heads with his garb.

He wore a t-shirt that said, “That’s all folks,” a favorite saying of Disney cartoon characters.

The Pelicans lost to Golden State 112-103 to finish the season with 33 wins. Last season, the Pelicans won 48 regular season games.

After the game Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry vouched for Davis, saying he got "bad advice."

The Pelicans will hire a general manager soon, one that will presumably decide if Gentry returns next season.