‘Game of Thrones’ releases behind-the-scenes videos and it’s giving us all the feels

As “Game of Thrones” fans gear up for the final season, the show is giving them a special treat.

HBO dropped a series of YouTube videos featuring interviews with several stars of the shows titled, “The Cast Remembers.” Some of the videos feature flashbacks of the show’s younger stars, including Maisie Williams when she was 12, Sophie Turner when she was just 15 and a 10-year-old Isaac Hempstead Wright.

This isn’t the only bit of fun the show is having with fans before their goodbyes. A worldwide scavenger hunt has been taking place for fans as they hunt down six iron thrones that have been hidden around the globe in places such as Björkliden, Sweden; Puzzlewood, England; Atienza, Spain; and Beberibe, Brazil.

The show’s final season will kick off April 14, but don’t worry — it’s not exactly goodbye forever. HBO has ordered a pilot for a potential “Game of Thrones” spinoff that will take place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and will chronicle “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”