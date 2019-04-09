Emergency water main repair causing traffic woes on Claiborne Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is making an emergency repair to a water main at the corner of Louisiana and Claiborne avenues. Adjusting the traffic for workers is causing delays for drivers.

The work started at about 6:30 this morning, April 9. The city says that eastbound Claiborne Avenue will be tapered from three lanes to just one. This morning, the backup stretched to Napoleon Avenue.

Also, northbound traffic on Louisiana Avenue is closed at Claiborne.

Some drivers were rolling with the delays. Others were ready to steer clear.

"They should have put a little better notice up," one driver told WGNO News.

"It might be just always stop and go," another said more optimistically.

The city posted signs in the area warning of the work. But because many of the drivers are rarely in the area -- perhaps for doctor visits at nearby Ochsner Baptist -- they didn't have an opportunity to see the signs until they were in the thick of the delays.

The city is urging people to avoid the area. The work is expected to last through the end of this week.