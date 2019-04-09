Drug hotline tip leads to the arrest of six people

CHALMETTE, LA – Five adults and one juvenile were arrested thanks to a drug hotline tip.

The suspects were arrested on various charges, including possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen handgun and child endangerment.

All five of the adults live in the 3400 block of Jacob Drive in Chalmette, where they were apprehended by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation based on information received through the Sheriff’s Office 271-DOPE hotline.

A search warrant for the home was executed, leading to the officers recovery of several plastic bags and glass containers, containing a total of approximately 72 grams of marijuana.

They also discovered 8 cartridges of Dank Vapes with THC oil, 51 doses of 225 mg Tramadol blister packs, and a marijuana grinder.

Sheriff Pohlmann said agents also recovered a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun, listed as stolen out of St. Bernard Parish, and a 7.62 caliber semi-automatic rifle along with four fully-loaded, 30-round magazines.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

18-year-old Jiame Guzman was booked with possession of marijuana, two counts of child endangerment, possession of a stolen fireman, and possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substance.

21-year-old Raymen Guzman was booked with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of child endangerment.

19-year-old Juliana Depaula, was booked with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of child endangerment.

25-year-old Michael Abarca, was booked with possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil, possession of Tramadol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

24-year-old Paris Bordelon, was booked with possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil, possession of Tramadol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 17-year-old male from Violet also was booked in the case with possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish.

Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.