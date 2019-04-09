New Orleans Wine and Food Experience recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The 27th Annual New Orleans Wine and Food Experience was an absolute success!

Hundreds of wineries and restaurants participated in last weekend's events.

Top chefs from around the city created culinary masterpieces for guests to dine on.

While more than 1000 wines from around the world were poured for three days straight.

The event began last Wednesday, for the NOWFE dinner night, where 19 restaurants served a fabulous food and wine paired dinner.

The events continued Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.