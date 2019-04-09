Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019 with Chef Toya Boudy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019

"The American Culinary Federation New Orleans Chapter will host The Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019 to feature the outstanding chefs in our region. Past honorees have included Chefs Leah Chase and Paul Prudhomme... The chefs event gives recognition to select chefs and honors them for their contribution to the New Orleans culinary scene. It’s also an opportunity for them to showcase their talent by serving a sampling of their signature dishes to the attendees. In addition to the amazing food, the party will feature live entertainment, live and silent auctions [which will be spearheaded by the American Cancer Society] and an open bar. The ACFNO’s Best Chefs of Louisiana fundraiser will benefit ACFNO culinary scholarships fund. The American Culinary Federation New Orleans chapter offers educational scholarships to college students pursuing their career in the culinary arts field." - acfno.org

The silent auction lead by the American Cancer Society not only benefits the culinary education scholarship fund for the American Chefs Federation, but it will also benefit the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk for breast cancer patients and The Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge.

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

6:00pm - 9:00pm

University of New Orleans Senator Ted Hickey Ballroom (Inside of University Center) 2000 Lakeshore Drive New Orleans, LA 70148

Tickets General Admission: $100



Click here to learn more about the Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019 dinner.

Click here for more information about the American Culinary Federation of New Orleans.

*********

Chef Toya Boudy

"Chef Toya specializes in putting a unique twist on New Orleans style dishes and cooks with a Southern flare. As a native New Orleanian, she started honing her culinary skills at a young age and used her talent to kick start a successful career. As a New Orleans personal chef and cooking instructor she enjoys bringing creativity to the kitchen and teaching people how to take a piece of New Orleans back home with them. Chef Toya has the privilege of teaching visitors from around the world about Louisiana style cooking. She shares culinary tips on her YouTube Channel, Cooking with Chef Toya, where she invites you into her home to cook alongside her. On the national stage, Chef Toya has been featured on Guy’s Grocery Games, TLC, and Food Network showcasing her city, not just through her cuisine, but with her zest for life and personality.... Chef Toya launched her first cookbook in 2017 dubbed Cook Like A New Orleanian, a collection of twenty classic New Orleans dishes that has inspired her culinary career... She was also named one of Louisiana’s Best Chef in 2018 by the American Culinary Federation of New Orleans." - cheftoyaboudy.com

Click here for more information about Chef Toya Boudy.

*********

Sweet Potato Bisque with Sherry Cream

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

28-30 ounces chicken broth

2-3 sweet potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled and cubed

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

salt and pepper

1/3 cup low-fat half and half

Parmesan and thyme croutons

Sherry (optional)

Instructions:

In a soup pot, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and cook until onion is soft (about 5 minutes). Next, add the broth, ginger and sweet potato to the pot; bring the mixture to a boil, cover, reduce heat and cook until the potato is tender (about 20 minutes).

Remove the pot from the heat and, using an immersion blender, blend the soup until it is smooth. Season the soup to taste with salt and pepper and then blend in the half and half. Swirl in a little sherry before serving, if desired. Serve with seasoned croutons.