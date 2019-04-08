× Widespread Panic to fill May 2 Jazz Fest schedule

NEW ORLEANS – Widespread Panic has just been added to the Jazz Fest May 2 music lineup.

Festival organizers announced that the band will fill the two and a half hour hole on the schedule.

Ticketholders for May 2 will receive a notice from Ticketmaster to exercise their option to use their tickets on any day of the second weekend of Jazz Fest or to receive a full refund.

Admission for May 2 at Jazz Fest will no longer be day-specific. Second weekend general admission tickets will now be valid for any one day of the weekend, including May 2.

General admission tickets to either weekend are only $75 through the day prior to each weekend.

May 2 will now also become a second Locals Thursday (along with April 25). For both Thursdays, tickets will be only $50 dollars at the gate for Louisiana residents who present valid identification, up to two admissions per resident.

Children’s tickets (ages 2 – 10) are only $5 and will now be available on every Festival day (at the gate only).

Additional details are available at the Festival website. In addition to Widespread Panic, May 2 will feature Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Regina Carter’s Southern Comfort,” along with an incomparable roster of Louisiana’s finest artists.

Tickets are available at http://www.nojazzfest.com and http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has postponed four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2.

Mick Fleetwood said, “We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”