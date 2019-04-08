The World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival takes Louisville this September

Louisville, Ky. – Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Disturbed, Staind and many more are headlining Louder Than Life.

Louder Than Life, the World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival, returns to Louisville, KY even bigger and better in its fifth year, with festival producers delivering the most spectacular music lineup since the festival began in 2014. Louder Than Life will feature quintessential rock band Guns N’ Roses, the return of chart-topping, festival favorites Slipknot and Disturbed, a reunited Staind (in their first public performance in 5 years), Godsmack, Rob Zombie, A Day To Remember, Ice Cube, Marilyn Manson, Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Halestorm, and many more.

Louder Than Life will be held at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. This festival will feature more than 50 music acts, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and the best food Louisville has to offer.

Tickets are available here.