× The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — If you are a Percy Jackson fan, then you probably loved reading the books and heading to the movie theater for the film adaptations.

Now, there is a chance to watch the musical production that is coming to the Mahalia Jackson Theater April 13-14.

Here’s what the show is all about: As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

For tickets you can head to the Saenger Theatre Box Officer located at 1111 Canal Street or head to Ticketmaster.com.

Are you in for the adventure of a lifetime? I’m a little curious myself!

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Lang Entertainment Group, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle and Roy Lennox, Glass Half Full Productions, Hummel/Greene, Mary Maggio, Tim Schwider and Van Dean/Meredith Lucio in partnership with The Road Company.