Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - To celebrate Urban South Brewery turning three, they threw a 12-hour-long block party.

The free, family-friendly block party, was on Saturday, April 6, from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

For one-day only, guests were able to enjoy and purchase 16 Urban South exclusives, four collaborations, and six barrel-aged beers.

To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit their website.