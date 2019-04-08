× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Harley

Harley is a 10-month-old German Shepherd Mix. He is just a puppy which means that he gets along with pretty much everyone (people, kids, dogs, and he’s pretty sure he’d like cats if one ever let him close enough). He was born with ginormous pointy ears that he really hopes he’ll grown into one day. They’re because he’s a shepherd mix. Harley also loves to play and he loves human attention, but he’s not as crazy as some of the other puppies out there. If you are reading this, Harley would love for you to come and meet him and give his belly a good scratch.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

