NOPD report: Gunfight at New Orleans East Waffle House

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a gunfight at a Waffle House restaurant in New Orleans East. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime was included in a preliminary department report. According to that report, the attack happened at about 3:15 in the morning on Sunday, April 7, at the Waffle House in the 11000 block of the North Interstate 10 Service Road.

The report indicates that a man walked into the restaurant and made eye contact with a security guard then began firing shots at the guard. The guard was hit in the arm but was able to return fire. The gunman ran from the scene and remains on the loose.

This is at least the second armed robbery case at the restaurant in the past six months. The week after Thanksgiving, three robbers with guns entered the business and emptied the cash register. In that case, police made no mention of a security guard being on the premises.

There's no word on whether police have made an arrest in either case or if they're connected.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. So far 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.