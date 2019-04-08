Louisiana’s Laine Hardy now in Top 14 on ‘American Idol’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Laine Hardy's journey continues on the hit ABC show, "American Idol." The Louisiana native is now in the "Top 14." Hardy is from Livingston Parish.

Katy Perry he even said on Sunday's episode that she could tell that Laine wasn't ready to leave the show. The judges praised him for his improvement.

This is his second time on "American Idol." Last season he was very close to making the "Top 20." This season he's already made it further in the competition than last season.

Way to go Laine!

On upcoming episodes, America will be the ones to vote to keep the contestants on the show.