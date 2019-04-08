Local food festival celebrates everything ‘Made in Louisiana’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Museum of the American Cocktail held the third bi-annual Made in Louisiana Food Festival.

The event started at 12:30 PM and lasted until 4:30 PM. It cost fifteen dollars to purchase a ticket before the event and twenty at the door.

The event encouraged vendors to sample their homegrown ideas, food, and beverages to the guests. Cocktails, jambalaya, and homemade cookies were just a fraction of the offered items.

"I get to meet people from all over the world. I get to network with chefs, and I get my name out there!" Vendor, Robin Pringle told WGNO. Pringle's product is Robin's Rockin' Cajun Pepper Jelly-- it's available in several grocery stores in Louisiana. "I like my product and I want everyone else to experience it."

All vendors were welcome but The Made in Louisiana Festival had one rule: food, beverages and items must be created on Louisiana home soil.

Holly Barrett, Director of Outreach and Adventures says she wanted to create an opportunity for vendors to share their tasty treats with the community. "It's really a statewide event. We have purveyors inside-- there's 45 different vendors. There's sharing and samples of wonderful things to eat and drink and you can also purchase some of their items it you'd like as well.

Holly says she tries to invite new vendors to the food fest every year but sometimes she allows repeats.

Made in Louisiana will visit New Orleans again in December. For more information, visit NatFAB.org.