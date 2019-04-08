Fleetwood Mac pulls out of Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS – A social media post from the Official Jazz Fest page says the band has pulled out of Jazz Fest due to a band member being ill.

This is now the second big cancellation to the May 2 Jazz Fest schedule.

The Rolling Stones were previously headlining but had to cancel due to health problems as well.

