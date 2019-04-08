Fleetwood Mac pulls out of Jazz Fest

Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NEW ORLEANS – A social media post from the Official Jazz Fest page says the band has pulled out of Jazz Fest due to a band member being ill.

This is now the second big cancellation to the May 2 Jazz Fest schedule.

The Rolling Stones were previously headlining but had to cancel due to health problems as well.