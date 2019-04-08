× Don’t turn into a pumpkin before seeing Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

NEW ORLEANS — THE 2013 TONY® AWARD-WINNING BROADWAY MUSICAL RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA is heading to the Saenger Theatre April 12-14.

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, the hilarious and romantic Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball along with some surprising twists.

More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting.

She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. This Cinderella not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams too.

“The magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA doesn’t end at the stroke of midnight,” said Joe Exnicios, Hancock Whitney president. “It’s a joy to bring this classic tale with a contemporary twist to Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans’ season. It promises to be a treat for audiences of all ages.”

