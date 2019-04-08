× Best-selling author David Sedaris coming to Orpheum Theater

NEW ORLEANS– Best-selling author of “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” David Sedaris will be in New Orleans live at the Orpheum Theater.

Sedaris recently released a new book and a New York Times #1 Best Seller, “Calypso.”

“An Evening with David Sedaris” is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and reflections. There will also be a Q&A session and book signing.

Sedaris has become one of America’s favorite humor writers. His uniquely powerful narrative at this event is sure to keep you laughing.

“An Eveing with David Sedaris” will take place on Friday, April 12th at 8 p.m.

For ticket information, click HERE.