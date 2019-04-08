Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019 with Chef Andrea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019

"The American Culinary Federation New Orleans Chapter will host The Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019 to feature the outstanding chefs in our region. Past honorees have included Chefs Leah Chase and Paul Prudhomme... The chefs event gives recognition to select chefs and honors them for their contribution to the New Orleans culinary scene. It’s also an opportunity for them to showcase their talent by serving a sampling of their signature dishes to the attendees. In addition to the amazing food, the party will feature live entertainment, live and silent auctions [which will be spearheaded by the American Cancer Society] and an open bar. The ACFNO’s Best Chefs of Louisiana fundraiser will benefit ACFNO culinary scholarships fund. The American Culinary Federation New Orleans chapter offers educational scholarships to college students pursuing their career in the culinary arts field." - acfno.org

The silent auction lead by the American Cancer Society not only benefits the culinary education scholarship fund for the American Chefs Federation, but it will also benefit the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk for breast cancer patients and The Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge.

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

6:00pm - 9:00pm

University of New Orleans Senator Ted Hickey Ballroom (Inside of University Center) 2000 Lakeshore Drive New Orleans, LA 70148

Tickets General Admission: $100



Best Chefs of Louisiana 2019 dinner

American Culinary Federation of New Orleans

Andrea's Restaurant

"Andrea’s Restaurant has received a five star rating for serving a superb variety of American and Northern Italian entrees accompanied by professional European style service. Andrea’s Restaurant has been in business since January of 1985 serving the best Authentic Northern Italian Cuisine & Local Fresh Seafood from around the world. And if Chef Andrea can’t serve it fresh – he won’t serve it. The owner Chef Andrea Apuzzo is still supervising and cooking in the kitchen daily." - andreasrestaurant.com

Click here for more information about Andrea's Restaurant.