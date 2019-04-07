The Krewe of Athena gives away over 200 prom dresses to young ladies this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The fairy godmothers of the Krewe of Athena held their annual prom gown giveaway this weekend at John F. Kennedy High School. Local high school juniors and seniors were welcome to choose among almost 300 elegant prom dresses and gowns. The giveaway even included shoes, purses, and even costume jewelry. The Krewe of Athena says just seeing the smiles on the young ladies faces was well worth it.

"We've been doing this for 4 years and this is one of our pillars of service where we give back to the community," Robin Jackson says. "So, we're here to make a girl dream come true giving away prom gowns today."

Including all of the beautiful dresses, there were raffles for free makeup, hair styling, and even nail paintings to giveaway.