Spring Fiesta Parade held in French Quarter

Posted 2:54 PM, April 7, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS-  People who were walking around the French Quarter Saturday afternoon were greeted by young ladies and gentlemen dressed in 19th century attire. It's all a part of the Spring Fiesta parade which is a New Orleans tradition. These young, well dressed ladies and lads started their day with the announcement of the court at Jackson Square which was followed by a promenade and even a horse drawn carriage ride after the parade throughout the French Quarter and even a ball to end the festivities.

