× Severe weather likely Sunday night into Monday morning for WGNO viewing area

NEW ORLEANS- The WGNO weather team is giving a heads up on another potential severe storm threat this evening, overnight, and into early Monday morning.



We have a slight risk for severe weather which is 2/5 on the threat scale. Mainly this is heavy rain (1-3+ inches) with possible flooding, high winds, small hail, and a low end threat of a tornado warning popping up. Basically kind of like Thursday’s storms.

The difference is the timing. We are probably not going to see much storm activity during the daytime hours. This line will move into the viewing area tonight from the west most likely right after 11pm. Most of the severe threat will be overnight while you are sleeping and into the early morning hours on Monday. The line should be to the east of us by around 7am with just lingering showers and drying out after that.

Be sure to keep your phones charged and notifications on tonight just in case of severe weather alerts! Download the WGNO weather app for the latest updates.