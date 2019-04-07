× Double Dare Live coming to New Orleans this week

NEW ORLEANS– Inspired by the iconic TV game show Double Dare, Double Dare Live is coming to New Orleans. It will feature two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The TV show’s host Marc Summers will host Double Dare Live.

“Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn’t be any more exciting, and I look forward to continuing to bring the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country,” said Marc Summers.

“Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin Russo will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation,” he said.

Double Dare premiered in 1986 on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-113, making it the network’s longest running game show. Shortly after its debut, Double Dare became one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television. The series went into syndication in 1988 and was later revived as Super Sloppy Double Dare in 1989. The show also ran on broadcast television as Family Double Dare in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including Double Dare 2000.

Double Dare Live will play at The Saenger Theatre on April 9th at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, click HERE.