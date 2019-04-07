Ditch Diggers from Lafitte declared Grand Champions at state crawfish boiling competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARRERO- It was an all out battle between some of the best crawfish boiling teams around Louisiana. The 18th annual Louisiana Crawfish Boil Championship was held in Marrero where 60 teams competed to see who could cook the famous mudbug the best. If you weren't competing there were rides, games, and music to enjoy as well. Organizers say who ever wins this competition would be well recognized.

"This is our 18th annual crawfish cookoff for Louisiana boiling championships. Who ever wins this even will be presented at the states capitol in the legislature. It's one of the first ones that started the craze for crawfish cookoff," Patrick Connick says.

The grand prize winners were Ditch Diggers from Lafitte,LA. Congratulations!