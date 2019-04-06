Under cover: LSU wraps up spring by keeping new offense under wraps

Spring games are usually vanilla affairs, and Saturday at Tiger Stadium was another.

Chris Curry ran for two touchdowns as the Purple defeated the White 17-14. The LSU offense did show some five wide receiver sets, but very little else. With the game on National TV, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron wanted to show his 2019 opponents as little as possible.

Curry rushed 15 times for 72 yards. Clyde-Edwards Helaire rushed 12 times for 77 yards.

Myles Brennan took the bulk of the snaps in the spring game, playing for both teams. He was 12 of 17 for 168 yards. Joe Burrow completed 15 of 25 passes for 159 yards, including a 10 yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson.

Burrow said the Tigers are excited about showing off their new offense, featuring more run pass options in the fall.

Highly touted true freshman, cornerback Derek Stingley, intercepted a Burrow pass. He also served as LSU's punt returner.

"He has great awareness," said Orgeron. "The guy is a phenomenal athlete."

LSU opens the season at home against Georgia Southern August 31st. The Tigers play the University of Texas in Austin September 7th.