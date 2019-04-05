Video: Help Slidell PD identify and locate gas station robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA - Police need help identifying and locating a man seen on video violently robbing a gas station.

The robbery happened on Thursday, April 4, shortly after midnight.

Surveillance video shows the suspect drive up to the Shell Gas Station at 1833 Old Spanish Trail, in a black Infinity SUV.

The suspect storms into the gas station and walks behind the counter, straight to the cashier.

As seen in the video, he violently batters the woman, forcing her to open the cash register.

The suspect got away with the cash from the register, as well as several packs of Kool cigarettes.

If you can identify this suspect, contact Detective Scott O'Shaughnessy at (985) 646-4348 or pio@slidellpd.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward.