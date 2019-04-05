× UPDATE: Vehicles now allowed on neutral grounds and sidewalks until 6pm

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the threat for more heavy rain and thunderstorms today, the City of New Orleans is extending the suspension of parking restrictions on the neutral ground and sidewalks until 6 p.m. Friday.

The city is also urging its residents to prepare for another round of potential flooding and reminding them not to block intersections or streetcar tracks.

After several rounds of rain already this morning, the grounds remain saturated and more heavy downpours are possible heading into the afternoon hours as a low pressure system slowly track across the southeast.

Our rain chances should rapidly fall during the evening and overnight hours and while skies will remain overcast on Saturday, there’s only a 20% chance of rain for the front half of the weekend. Unfortunately, more widespread showers and storms and the possibility of severe weather return again on Sunday.