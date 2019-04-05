× The Blood Center is in desperate need of type O donors

NEW ORLEANS – The Blood Center is urging donors, especially those with type O blood, to give this week.

The Blood Center’s supplies are at critical levels, due to an increase in usage and a decrease in donations.

“Our current inventory levels coupled with shortages occurring throughout the country are placing The Blood Center, the hospitals we serve and potentially area patients in a difficult situation. We need all eligible donors to come forward now and help to replenish an already declining supply,” says Billy Weales, President and CEO for The Blood Center.

All blood types are needed; however, type O is in very high demand.

The Blood Center says that while 60% of the population is eligible to donate, less than 5% actually do.

To maintain a healthy and stable community blood supply, The Blood Center must collect between 300 to 350 pints of blood every day.

Ian Stephens, Hospital Resources Vice President for The Blood Center adds, “We need about three days inventory of blood to maintain a healthy blood supply. Currently there’s less than a day supply of blood and the only way to increase inventory is with community support. We need blood donors to give today, and bring a friend to give too. It’s that serious.”

For more information on blood donation, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit TheBloodCenter.org.

Find The Blood Center on social media at @TheBloodCenter.