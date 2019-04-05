NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Drink of the Day: Bayou Bar “Endless Summer”

The Bayou Bar in the classic Pontchartrain Hotel, “the Grand Dame of New Orleans” is where the New Orleans Saints franchise was christened In 1966. The Bayou Bar offers a casual tavern-style ambiance. On the weekends the rollicking Steinway piano plays and every day we offer up great bar food, including the legendary 1&1 Burger and Mile High Pie.

Here’s the “Endless Summer” craft cocktail from Bayou Bar. It’s a twist on a Cucumber Lime Margarita featuring Tequila, Triple Sec, Cucumber Lime Shrub, Coconut and a Cucumber Twist garnish.

Enjoy one with the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience – Available Now!

