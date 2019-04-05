NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Drink of the Day: Bayou Bar “Endless Summer”

Posted 12:27 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, April 5, 2019

The Bayou Bar in the classic Pontchartrain Hotel, “the Grand Dame of New Orleans” is where the New Orleans Saints franchise was christened In 1966. The Bayou Bar offers a casual tavern-style ambiance.  On the weekends the rollicking Steinway piano plays and every day we offer up great bar food, including the legendary 1&1 Burger and Mile High Pie.

Here’s the “Endless Summer” craft cocktail from Bayou Bar. It’s a twist on a Cucumber Lime Margarita featuring Tequila, Triple Sec, Cucumber Lime Shrub, Coconut and a Cucumber Twist garnish.

Enjoy one with the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience – Available Now!

NOLA Craft Cocktail

NOLA Craft Cocktail Restrictions

  • Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Cocktail Card.
  • Cocktails poured at discretion of the bar/location.
  • Valid for two craft cocktails from the menu at each location (NOT VALID FOR WINE, BEER or SPIRITS).
  • Not valid with other discounts/promotions.
  • User is responsible for any cover charge.
  • Must mention card when ordering.
  • Limit 1 card per household.
  • Does not include gratuity.
  • Card has No Cash Value.
  • Card will expire on 03/31/2020.
  • Other Restrictions may apply.
  • Offer subject to change without notice.

Purchase Agreement

  • Your NOLA Craft Cocktail Card will be mailed within 7-10 days of purchase.
  • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed locations.
  • Certificate(s)/Card(s) are not redeemable for cash.
  • NOLA Discount Deals (WGNO/WNOL) & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.
